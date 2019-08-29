Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William "Billy" Collins. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Cedar Street Baptist Church 255 Cedar Street, Metter , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Cedar Street Baptist Church, 255 Cedar Street Metter , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Billy was born in Bulloch County, the son of the late Ben Grady Collins and Erma Sparks Collins.

He was a 1953 graduate of Portal High School. Billy was an original employee of Rockwell Company, where he worked as the company became Emerson, Brooks Instrument and Daniel Inc. He retired following 42 years of dedicated service.

He was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church in Metter, where he was a former deacon, Sunday school teacher and often led the Wednesday Evening Bible Study.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy Jean Vickery Collins; and his three children, Nathan Collins, Michael Allen Collins and Fran Collins.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Steve Mascarello of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Joann Collins of Statesboro; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Robbie Turner of Statesboro; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lamar and Joann Vickery of Portal and Johnny and Billie Vickery of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to George Moye with Ogeechee Area Hospice for the excellent care he was able to provide in Mr. Collins' final weeks.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church in Metter.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church, 255 Cedar Street, Metter, GA 30439 with the Rev. Bo Fulginiti officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 25137 Portal Highway, Metter, GA 30439.

Pallbearers will be Steven Mascarello, Michael Mascarello, Spencer Mascarello, Joey Collins, Russell Collins and Jeff Vickery.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Cedar Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 255 Cedar Street, Metter, GA 30439.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 29, 2019

