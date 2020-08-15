1/
Mr. William Glenn "Bill" Wilson
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Glenn "Bill" Wilson, born November 23, 1953, followed his wife of 42 years, Linda Miller Wilson, to peace on August 13, 2020.
Bill was a graduate of Turner County High School class of 1971 and was a member of the famed Rebecca Flashers.
In 1983, Bill and Linda made Macon their home and resided there until moving to Byron in 1999 and Statesboro in 2019.
He was the father of two children, Shelly Wilson Phillips of Statesboro and Tyler Wilson of Griffin; Pop-Pop of two grandchildren, William Cole Phillips and Shelby Cate Phillips.
Bill was the youngest of 12 children born to George Benjamin Wilson Sr. and Sarah Frances Ivey Wilson.
He is survivied by two brothers, Ben Wilson of Warner Robbins and Hiram Wilson of Rebecca; and a sister, Deena French of Huntsville, Alabama. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Flamingo Bill was loved by many and will leave behind a bunch of fond memories.
A private family service and burial will be held on August 22, 2020.
Friends may sign the online register book www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

