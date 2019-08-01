William Henry Parrish Jr. passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
He was a native of Savannah, Ga., but has lived in Rutherford County for the past 20 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was of the Baptist faith.
William was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Parrish Sr. and Susie Crosby Parrish.
He is survived by his wife, Yang Sin Parrish of Murfreesboro; sons, James William Parrish of Georgia, Jeremy Ryan Parrish of Georgia; daughter, Susanne (James Shy) Parrish of Murfreesboro; brother, James Edward Parrish Sr. of Georgia; sisters, Debbie Cribbs of Georgia and Pat Bowen of Georgia; grandchildren, Autumn Darlene Rines, Alexus Marie Parrish and Xavier Reid Parrish; and great-grandchild, Adalynn Claire Munns.
A memorial service will be held for William on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130; (615) 893-2422.
Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2019
