1/
William Lanier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Calvin "Bill" Lanier passed away November 13, 2020, at his residence with his wife by his side. He had suffered with medical issues for a while. He was from Bulloch County.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Calvin Lanier; mother, Doris Elizabeth Lanier; and a brother, Daniell G. Lanier.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tammy Lanier; three sons, B.J. Lanier, Alex Williams and Matthew Williams; two daughters, Dawn Lanier and Denyee Hegstron; a sister and brother-in-law, Gladys (B.E.) Newman of Brooklet, Ga.; and a brother and sister-in-law, James Logan (Tina) Lanier of Chickamauga, Ga.
There will not be a service.

Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved