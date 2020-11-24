PORTAL -- Mr. William Larry Grice, 69, of Portal, passed away Friday evening, November 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Larry was born on April 22, 1951, to Mr. William Ottis and Mrs. Frances Wilson Grice in Reidsville and lived in this area all his life.
He served his country by joining the United States Air Force and he later retired from Pride Manufacturing after many years of loyal service.
He was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church and in his spare time he enjoyed piddling, wood-working, working out on his farm, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Charles "Booney" Monroe; and a nephew, Steve Monroe.
He is survived by: wife of 34 years, Dorothy Cowart Grice of Portal; stepchildren, Danny Bolton of Claxton, Ga.; Carolyn Gramiak of Metter, Ga.; Gloria Durden of Waycross, Ga.; Pam Lanier (Brian) of Portal, Ga.; Bernice Grooms of Glennville, Ga.; stepmother, Christine Grice of Metter, Ga.; siblings, Willene Brown (Jacky) of Cobbtown, Ga.; Pat Dekle (Dewey) of Metter, Ga.; Clara Monroe of Metter, Ga.; special aunt, Betty Grice of Statesboro, Ga.; K-9 companion, Shorty. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Burial followed in Lake Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donohoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Pallbearers: John Wise, Morgan Jersey, Matt Richmond, Chad Dekle, Patrick Monroe and Chris Brown.
Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home of Metter, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 24, 2020
