Mr. William Rogers Cary, age 77, passed on Wednesday, September 25th, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility after an extended illness.
He was a native of Hill County, Texas. He resided in Virginia for many years before moving to Statesboro.
He retired as an electrical engineer with NEC America of Herndon, Virginia.
He was a 1980 graduate of Georgia Southern College (now known as Georgia Southern University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Meshelle Hudson Cary of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving daughters, Mrs. McKenzie (Justin) Peterman of Midway, Ga.; and Ms. Mari'Bess Cary of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sisters, Ms. Patricia Rogers and Mrs. Angela McPeters, both of San Francisco, Calif.; his loving grandchildren, Brock and Rhiannon Peterman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Mr. William Cary will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Original F.A.B. Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Thurman Tillman, presiding; Bishop Keith Blue, eulogist; and the Rev. Bennie Brinson, pastor. Interment will be private.
Mr. William Cary will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Condolences can be expressed at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019