Mr. Willie Albert "Sangy" Wells Sr., age 70, of Portal, Ga., passed peacefully at his residence with his family at his bedside on August 26th. He was under the professional support and care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was a Bulloch County native and a retired farmer with Smith-Healy Farms of Statesboro, Ga. He was a member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife Mrs. Shirley Cooper Wells of Portal, Ga.; his loving daughters Mrs. Rachael Williams and Pastor Cynthia (Pastor Alvin) White both of Statesboro, Ga., and Mrs. Pamela (Willie) Mosley of Portal, Ga.; his loving sons Mr. Timothy (Rose) Cooper of Virginia, Mr. Thomas Wells, Mr. Gregory Wells, and Mr. Willie Albert Wells Jr., all of Statesboro, Ga., and Mr. Ricky Bynes of Savannah, Ga.; his loving sisters Mrs. Mary Lou Mikell of Portal, Ga., Mrs. Louella Garner of Statesboro, Ga., Mrs. Ella Mae Wilcox of Midway, Ga., and Mrs. Daisy Hall of Savannah, Ga.; a loving sister-in-law Mrs. Grace Canty of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday August 31, 2019, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Willie Albert Wells Sr., will be held Sunday September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Ext., Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, Presiding/Pastor and the Rev. John McPhatter, Eulogist. Interment will be done by cremation.
Mr. Willie Albert Wells Sr., will lie-in-state from 2 p.m. until funeral hour. There will be no viewing after eulogy.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Funeral and cremation services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019