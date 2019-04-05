Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Willie B. Washington Bacon. View Sign

Mrs. Willie B. Washington Bacon, age 88, of Pembroke, Ga., passed on Sunday morning, March 31st, at her residence with her family by her side, under the care of Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care of Claxton, Ga.

She was an Effingham County native but resided in Bryan County for many years. She was a faithful and longtime member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland, Ga., where she served on the Ushers' Ministry, the Kitchen Ministry and anywhere she was needed.

She retired from the Bryan County Board of Education in food services.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Mrs. Annette Newton, Mrs. Sharon Geiger, Mrs. Ernestine (Jenkins) Chapman and Mrs. Beverly (Charles) Johnson, all of Pembroke, Ga.; and Mrs. Linda Motley of Prattville, Alabama; her loving sons, Mr. Alfonso Bacon of Pembroke, Ga.; Mr. Odell (Sarah) Bacon of Americus, Ga.; Mr. Kenneth Bacon Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Donnell Bacon of Milledgeville, Ga.; and Mr. Darien (Cheryl) Bacon of Bloomingdale, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Viola Price of Riverdale, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.

The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Willie B. Bacon will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Groveland, Ga., with the Rev. Victor Brewton officiating/pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Willie B. Bacon will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Condolences can be expressed at

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mrs. Willie B. Washington Bacon, age 88, of Pembroke, Ga., passed on Sunday morning, March 31st, at her residence with her family by her side, under the care of Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care of Claxton, Ga.She was an Effingham County native but resided in Bryan County for many years. She was a faithful and longtime member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland, Ga., where she served on the Ushers' Ministry, the Kitchen Ministry and anywhere she was needed.She retired from the Bryan County Board of Education in food services.She is survived by her loving daughters, Mrs. Annette Newton, Mrs. Sharon Geiger, Mrs. Ernestine (Jenkins) Chapman and Mrs. Beverly (Charles) Johnson, all of Pembroke, Ga.; and Mrs. Linda Motley of Prattville, Alabama; her loving sons, Mr. Alfonso Bacon of Pembroke, Ga.; Mr. Odell (Sarah) Bacon of Americus, Ga.; Mr. Kenneth Bacon Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Donnell Bacon of Milledgeville, Ga.; and Mr. Darien (Cheryl) Bacon of Bloomingdale, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Viola Price of Riverdale, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Willie B. Bacon will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Groveland, Ga., with the Rev. Victor Brewton officiating/pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.Mrs. Willie B. Bacon will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Condolences can be expressed at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com. Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke

66 Ledford Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

(912)-653-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close