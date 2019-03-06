Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dea. Willie Ben Bowers. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Deacon Willie Ben Bowers, age 87, passed into rest Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Westwood Nursing facility.

He was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a school bus driver. He was a mechanic and a member of the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he served of the board of deacons.

He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Jackie Bowers and Mare Bowers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Beatrice Bowers, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Ms. Willie Glenn Bowers, Tulsa, Okla.; sons, Mr. Manzy (Wanda) Bowers, Mr. Leman Bowers and Mr. Bennie Earl (April) Bowers, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Mr. Emory Long, New York, N.Y.; a sister, Mrs. Carolyn Benton, Sylvania, Ga.; three grandchildren, Antonio, Bennie Jr. and Stanley Saxon Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from noon until 7 p.m. There will be no viewing on the day of the service.

The funeral service for Deacon Willie Ben Bowers will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1381 Old Register Way, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Gregory Thomas, officiating. Burial will be private.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2019

58 Packinghouse Road

Statesboro , GA 30458

