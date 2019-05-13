Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Willie Harold Thain. View Sign Service Information Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-9230 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Thain was born on January 9, 1920, to Mr. Lewie Stammers and Mrs. Tera Parish Thain in Metter.

He joined the United States Army in February of 1943.While in the Army, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and EAMET Service Medal. He received the rank of Technician 5th grade or Corporal while serving.

When he returned to Metter, he worked with Pineland Telephone and retired in 1985. He was a non-denominational Christian, and he was known to be a workaholic.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise Forehand Thain; three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by children, Ellen Coleman (David) of South Salem, Ohio; and Susan Daughtry (Hu) of Metter; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Numerous other relatives also survive.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes with Mr. Philip Farris, Mr. George Lee and Mr. Hu Daughtry officiating. Burial will follow in the Thain Family Cemetery.

Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2019

