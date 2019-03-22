PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Mr. Willie Jack Murray, age 76, passed into rest Monday, March 13, 2019, at his residence in Plainfield, N.J. He was a native of Bulloch County and the son of the Willie Jack and Mae Bell Whitfield Murray.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Willie Jack Murray.
He was a retired employee of ITT Grinnell and later moved to Plainfield, N.J.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Carrie Jackson and Shirley Bell.
He is survived by a daughter, Alisa (Michael) Mullinax of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, James (April) Murray of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Henry Murray of Portal, Ga.; three sisters, Barbara (Roy) Bradshaw and Eloise (Willie) Childers, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mary Murray of Boston, Mass.; one aunt, Pauline Whitfield, Statesboro, Ga.; a special friend, Karen Ellis of Plainfield, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mr. Murray will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Funeral rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019