He was a retired employee of ITT Grinnell and later moved to Plainfield, N.J.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Carrie Jackson and Shirley Bell.

He is survived by a daughter, Alisa (Michael) Mullinax of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, James (April) Murray of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Henry Murray of Portal, Ga.; three sisters, Barbara (Roy) Bradshaw and Eloise (Willie) Childers, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mary Murray of Boston, Mass.; one aunt, Pauline Whitfield, Statesboro, Ga.; a special friend, Karen Ellis of Plainfield, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. Murray will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019

