STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Willie LouVera Childs Fowler, age 96, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Willow Pond in Statesboro under the care of Regency Southerncare Hospice.

The Tift County native was the daughter of the late Burton Brown Childs and Willie Trummie Brown Childs. She was a graduate of Sycamore High School in Sycamore, Ga., and attended Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.

She married P.D. Fowler on December 7, 1942. In 1965, they made Statesboro their home and soon she helped open and manage the first dollar store in Downtown Statesboro. In 1970, she and her husband moved to Hinesville, Ga., and she left the workplace to become a homemaker. In 1983, they returned to Statesboro to make it their permanent home.

Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family, friends and others in need. Her glass was always half-full.

Mrs. Fowler enjoyed working in her yard, fast walking and she was no doubt the best southern cook east of the Mississippi.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro, where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class (Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class).

Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phelice Durell "P.D." Fowler; a grandson, Michael Strickland; three sisters, Elizabeth Montgomery, Mattie Lucy Bailey and Dorothy McCard; and a brother, Brown Childs.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Patsy F. and Walter Aldredge of Thomasville, Shirley F. and Roger Inman of Statesboro and Cynthia F. and Glenn Nessmith of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles D. "Bubba" and Elaine Fowler of Statesboro and Michael B. and Carol Fowler of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, Keith Aldredge, Ben Aldredge, Suzanne Snyder, Nicole Reece, Patrick Fowler, Erin Branham, David Strickland, Brian Inman, Barrie Wiggins and Jarret Nessmith; and 16 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Aldredge, Patrick Aldredge, Craig Aldredge, Bailey Aldredge, Riley Aldredge, Alissa Snyder, Tori Snyder, Alex Snyder, Cole Branham, Anna Kate Branham, Willie Fowler, Penelope Strickland, Lauren Wiggins, Lilly Wiggins, Evan Nessmith and Connor Nessmith.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. H. William Perry officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Keith Aldredge, Ben Aldredge, Dennis Snyder Jr., Patrick Fowler, David Strickland and Jarret Nessmith.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Seekers Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency Southercare Hospice Foundation (Kindred at Home Foundation), 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Statesboro First Baptist Church Nursing Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2019

