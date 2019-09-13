Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Willie Mae (Odum) Bush. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Willie Mae Odum Bush, lovingly known as "Moma," passed peacefully into rest Friday, September 6, 2019, at her residence under the professional care of Kindred Hospice. The native of Statesboro Bulloch County, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Willie Odum Sr. and the late Rosa Lee Adams Odum.

Moma, as she was affectionately known, resided in Savannah, Georgia, for many years and worked as a private nurse. She was the owner of Mom & Nikki's Soul Food Restaurant in Savannah, Ga.

Moma was featured on the Food Network's "The Best Of" and with the Naked Chef Jamie Oliver. Mom and Nikki's has been featured in many magazines and articles as well as receiving international and national recognition.

She was a devoted member of the St. Mary's A.M.E. Church, where she was a member of the Jaudon Missionary Society and the Willing Workers.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, the Rev. George Bush, Statesboro, Ga.; Paul (Annie Jo) Baldwin, Ft. Myers, Fla.; the Rev. Willie (Patricia) Bush, Swainsboro, Ga.; and Nichol N. Bush, Statesboro, Ga.; her extended children, Minister Mattie Baldwin-Harris, Minister Christine (Joe) Humphries, Willie James Baldwin, Gloria (Tony) Wallace and Geraldine (the Rev. Harry) Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Elease Dixon, Philadelphia, Pa.; and Rosa Lee (O'Neal) Young, Savannah, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The remains will lie in state at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae Odum Bush will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 13, 2019, at the St. Mary's A.M.E. Church, 2208 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2019

