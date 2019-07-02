Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie "Mac" McGlamery. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Willie "Mac" McGlamery passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia, after a long illness.

Mac was born on November 17, 1931, the oldest of three sons of Claud and Bertha Stringer McGlamery. He graduated from Marvin Pittman Laboratory School.

He was a member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM and the Statesboro Shrine Club.

He served his country when his National Guard Unit was activated during the Korean War.

He served on the board of directors of Bulloch Academy. He was an avid Georgia Southern basketball fan and Georgia Tech football fan, as well as soccer when his two older grandsons started playing as children.

He was an honorary brother of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity of Georgia Southern University.

He would proudly tell you that all four of his grandsons graduated from Georgia Southern.

His strong work ethic began at an early age, working at the old Star Theater and Skate-R-Bowl, where he met the love of his life, Geraldine Lane.

He operated Mac's Service Station on Highway 301 South for 40 years and because of the close proximity to the main entrance to then Georgia Southern College, developed many life-long friendships in the college community and Statesboro community.

He employed dozens of Georgia Southern students during those 40 years and served not only as an employer, but a mentor and "father away from home" for many. He was always proud to brag on every one of them as if they were his own children. He would share with a lot of native Bulloch countians history of their families and if he did not know someone, he would find out their stories.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Geraldine Lane McGlamery; daughter, Sandra Lane McGlamery; son, Kevin Lane McGlamery; brothers, Johnny McGlamery and Wendell McGlamery; and his beloved parents-in-law, Melba and Exley Lane; and brother-in-law, Eddie Lane.

Family members left to cherish his memories are two daughters and their husbands, Gail and Bobby Williams of Statesboro and Kim and Alan Brown of Metter; Semmie Young of Statesboro, whom he treated as a son; four grandsons and their wives, Trey (Julie) Sutton of Richmond, Va.; Lane (Virginia) Sutton of Charlotte, N.C.; Matt (Angel) Brown of Metter, Ga.; Jared (Olivia) Brown of Merrilville, Ind.; and four great-grandchildren, Joyce and Ellie Sutton and Jackson and Harrison Brown; sisters-in-law, Florence McGlamery, Gail McGlamery and Jessica (Tom) Bassett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank all of the caring staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice during his care at home for the past two years and at the inpatient facility.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the service hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or at

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2019

