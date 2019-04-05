STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Willie Oglesby, age 93, passed into rest Friday, March 29, 2019, at the home of his sister. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late Milledge "Henry Swan" Oglesby Sr. and the late Carrie Parrish Oglesby.
|
He was a member of the Rehovia Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Oglesby was a retired employee of ITT Grinnell and worked in the turpentine industry.
He is preceded in death by four brothers, Quincy Oglesby, Milledge "M.J." Oglesby Swan, Jr. Bosey Swan Oglesby and charles Oglesby; a sister, Clara Ogelsby Wilkerson.
He is survived by his sister, Candacy Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; and a brother, the Rev. Roy Swan, Smoketown, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Lille Smith Swan, Statesboro, Ga.; and Gertrude Oglesby, Penns Grove, N.J.; one aunt, Thelma Holes, Midway, Ga.; loving nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Oglesby will be held Friday evening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service for Mr. Oglesby will be held at noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Rehovia Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Benton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2019
