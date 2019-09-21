STATESBORO, Ga. -- Deacon Willie Robert "Bobby" Scarboro, age 85, passed away at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, but reared in Bulloch County, Georgia.
He was a member of Scarboro Grove Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons, a member of the choir and past treasurer of the church.
He was a graduate of William James High School and attended Fort Valley State College, now University, where he earned awards for his unique bass voice. He was a member of the Traveling Crusaders Quartet.
He served in the United States Army and after his tenure, he returned to Statesboro, where he worked many years for the Bulloch County Board of Education and King America Finishing Company.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Lizzie Battle Scarboro; and stepson, Larry Brinkley.
He is survived by Norma Louis Chaney, Statesboro; his Christian sister, Lucinda E. Peaton, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Joseph Lamar Battle, Warrenton, Ga.; five grandchildren, Larry Brinkley, Tenda M. Brinkley, Michelle L. Brinkley and Candy M. Brinkley of Statesboro, Ga.; and Kendra L. Brinkley, Daytona Beach, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Scaraboro will lie in repose from 1–8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
The Funeral and burial will be private at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 21, 2019
