Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis R. Jones. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Willis R. Jones, age 96, beloved husband and father, passed away February 23, 2020, at home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A resident of Statesboro since 1964, Mr. Jones was born in Evans County on February 24, 1924. He was the second son of Martha Corey Jones and Daniel Webster Jones.

Mr. Jones was a 1941 graduate of Claxton High and an honorable member of the Greatest Generation, having served in the U.S. Army for four years during

After his military service, he worked on the construction of the interstate highway system in eight different states: Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Georgia.

Mr. Jones was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

For over 25 years, he was in business for himself in the excavating and grading business.

He was very proud of his sons, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with them.

Mr. Jones was of the Baptist faith who loved the Lord and was ready to meet his Maker.

The family would like to express appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice and to caregivers Nara Huff, Betty Palmer, Gloria Pope, Rosa Rawls, Monica Scott and Andrea Webb.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his two siblings, Donald Odel Jones and Mildred Jones Austin.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Niza George Jones; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Dottie Jones of Statesboro and John and Donna Jones of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Russell Jones (Meredith), Adam Jones (Hailey), Bonnie Jones Ryckman (Judson), David Jones (Maryanna), Sally Jones and Kelly Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Davis and John Russell Jones, Duncan, Portland and Mabel Jones, Vivian and Henry Rychman and Dickson and Graham Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. H. William Perry officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Willis Russell Jones, Daniel Adam Jones, David Hautman Jones and Judson Douglas Ryckman; nephews, Henry Pinckney Austin Jr., Robert M. Austin and John Franco. Additionally serving will be Clayton Anderson.

Memorials may be made in the honor of Mr. Willis R. Jones to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Willis R. Jones, age 96, beloved husband and father, passed away February 23, 2020, at home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.A resident of Statesboro since 1964, Mr. Jones was born in Evans County on February 24, 1924. He was the second son of Martha Corey Jones and Daniel Webster Jones.Mr. Jones was a 1941 graduate of Claxton High and an honorable member of the Greatest Generation, having served in the U.S. Army for four years during World War II in the Far East, Pacific and Okinawa.After his military service, he worked on the construction of the interstate highway system in eight different states: Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Georgia.Mr. Jones was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.For over 25 years, he was in business for himself in the excavating and grading business.He was very proud of his sons, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with them.Mr. Jones was of the Baptist faith who loved the Lord and was ready to meet his Maker.The family would like to express appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice and to caregivers Nara Huff, Betty Palmer, Gloria Pope, Rosa Rawls, Monica Scott and Andrea Webb.Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his two siblings, Donald Odel Jones and Mildred Jones Austin.Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Niza George Jones; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Dottie Jones of Statesboro and John and Donna Jones of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Russell Jones (Meredith), Adam Jones (Hailey), Bonnie Jones Ryckman (Judson), David Jones (Maryanna), Sally Jones and Kelly Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Davis and John Russell Jones, Duncan, Portland and Mabel Jones, Vivian and Henry Rychman and Dickson and Graham Jones; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. H. William Perry officiating.Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Willis Russell Jones, Daniel Adam Jones, David Hautman Jones and Judson Douglas Ryckman; nephews, Henry Pinckney Austin Jr., Robert M. Austin and John Franco. Additionally serving will be Clayton Anderson.Memorials may be made in the honor of Mr. Willis R. Jones to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close