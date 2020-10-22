1/1
Mrs. Winnie Mae (Roberts) Burgest
SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Winnie Mae Roberts Burgest, age 85, passed into rest Friday, October 16, 2020.
The native of Sylvania, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Luther "Budd" and Queen Esther Lawton Roberts. She received her formal education in the public school system of Screven County, Georgia.
Mrs. Winnie Mae Burgest was a member of Spring Head United Methodist Church and worked many years as a domestic technician.
She leaves to carry on her legacy of love: her children, Sam Burgest, Margaret Burgest-Hilton, Maxine Burgest, Solomon (Cynthia) Burgest, all of Sylvania, Georgia; Betty (Abner) Graham of Statesboro, Georgia; a special daughter, Rachael Roberts-Roberson (Alexander) of Cupertino, California; 13 devoted grandsons, the Rev. Leonard (Angela) Burgest, Jarmarcus Cooper, Demario (Gina) Prince, Caribe Burgest, Anthony (Carietta) Burgest, Jason Burgest, Corey (Brittany) Burgest, Brandon (Jaquilla) Burgest, Jarcarus (Quaneishia) Lanier, Kyle Burgest, Tyler Campbell, Catrell Burgest and Justyn Campbell; 28 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special lifelong friend, Ms. Rose Lewis.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening, October 23, 2020, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery with Minister Racheal Roberts presiding and the Rev. Leonard Burgest, eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
