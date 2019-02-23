STATESBORO – W.L. "Billy" Stone, 63, passed away February 20, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The Effingham County native was a member of Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church, an avid car enthusiast, loved fishing and the mountains.
He retired from Savannah Gas and was then self-employed in gas plumbing and piping.
He was a loving husband, father, PaPa and father-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Woodrow Stone; and daughter, Traci Lynn Stone.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Stone; son, Dave Stone (Jennifer); grandchildren, Will, Wisteria, Lois, Juniper and Joseph; his mother, Melba Stone; brothers, Charles W. Stone (Linda), Clifton Stone (Ann), Mike Stone (Candy), Joey Stone (Charlotte); many nieces and nephews, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mattie Claxton; sisters-in-law, Carol Claxton and Joy Ambrose.
Visitation and the funeral service were Friday, February 22, 2019, in the chapel. Interment was in Rincon Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
2460 Highway 21 S
Springfield, GA 31329
(912) 754-6421
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019