PEMBROKE -- Wyatt Andrew Howell, infant son of Jason Andrew Howell and Katelyn Pughsley Howell, entered into eternal rest with his heavenly Father on November 30, 2019.
In addition to his parents, Wyatt is survived by his big sister, Payton Grace Howell; grandparents, Amy Pevey Smith of Rincon, Jennifer and Robert Ward of Pembroke and Allen and Niki Jenkins of Pembroke; great-grandparents, Sherril and Glenn Saulnier, Carol Girardeau and Jimmy Jenkins; great-great-grandparents, Betty Sewell, Sadie Jenkins and Betty Ann Edwards; aunts and uncles, Jordan Jenkins, Lana Jenkins, Madison Jenkins, Dixie Jenkins, Ella Grace Howell, Billy Smith, Richard Pughsley and Amber Pughsley.
Wyatt was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Roger Pughsley and Robert Smith.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with the Rev. James Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wyatt Andrew Howell Memorial Fund, Queensborough National Bank and Trust, Attention Kacee Cox, 201 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019
