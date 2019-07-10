Mr. Wyman Rigdon, 53, of Statesboro, died on July 4, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Lee and Inez Brown Rigdon; sister, Brenda Lee Rigdon; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Gibson.
He was an avid fan of racing, greatly enjoyed working in the automobile parts industry, enjoyed restoring muscle cars and teaching his daughter how to work on her own car.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Rigdon; a son, Jonathan Ryan (Amanda) Rigdon; daughter, Rebecca Nicole Rigdon; and former daughter-in-law, Ariel Thompson Rigdon; brother, Robert Rigdon; sisters, Faye (Arthur) Miles and Teressa Gibson; four grandchildren, Jonathan Riley Rigdon, Madelyn Grace Rigdon, Nahla Rigdon and Majenta Rigdon; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, July7, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial was in Rosemary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Coursey, Jim Donaldson, Tanner Coursey, Pee Wee Carter, Kevin Allen, Chris Woods, Joseph Mann and Rick Braddy.
Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 10 to July 17, 2019