SYLVANIA – Edith Yvonne Youmans Buie, age 77, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence in Sylvania. She was born in Toombs County to the late Kent and Juanita Thompson Youmans.
She did undergraduate work at Georgia Southern University, earned her master's degree at Georgia Southern University, educational specialist at Georgia Southern University, doctorial studies at University of South Carolina and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority.
She was a retired educator, working as media specialist at Portal High School for 15 years, the State Department (RESA) for three years and at the Screven County Board of Education for 15 years.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, the Screven County Retired Teachers group, the Screven County Garden Club and the Bay Branch Homemakers Club.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Y. Boyle; and her brother, Ken Youmans.
Survivors: husband of 57 devoted years, the Rev. David Buie of Sylvania; daughter, Bonnie Yvonne B. Allen of Millen, Ga.; sons, David Kent Buie of Seattle, Wash.; and Charles Michael Buie of Sylvania; sister, Elizabeth Y. Ursitti, Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, James David Allen, Brian Allen, Alex Buie, Ian Buie, Eric Buie, Ethan Buie and Katie Buie; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Wall and the Rev. Pete Wall officiating. Burial will follow in Screven County Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Ryan Reddick, Bickle Thomas Jr., A.L. Freeland, Phil Parker, Charles Scott, Phillip Ayers and Keith Gonya.
Honorary pallbearers: members of the Bay Branch Homemakers Club.
Remembrances: CUREPSP, Inc., FL2, 1216 Broadway, NY, NY 10117-2402; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019