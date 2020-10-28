RADFORD, Aaron November 12, 1927 - October 17, 2020 Aaron Radford of Austin Texas passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born November 12, 1927 to Will & Kioda Radford of Streetman, TX. He married Louise Rider Radford on January 19, 1962 in Lubbock, TX and together they raised three daughters. Aaron served and retired from the United States Air Force. He later worked at Seton Medical Center in Austin as the Director of Distribution & Procurement for 16 years. Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings, his beloved wife Louise, and grandson Brandon Chiles. Aaron is survived by his children Marchelle (Harvey) Simmons, Donna (Brian) Radford-Dalton, and Karen Radford, grandchildren Makeda Simmons, Terrence "TJ" Simmons, and Trace Aaron Dalton; a sister Virdie Davis, neighbors (considered family); James and Ilinda Williams, Linda Robinson, and Pearl Graham, Deacon Charles Kelly, and Deacon Samuel Matthews and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to list. Visitation will be October 30, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm, King-Tears Mortuary Inc. 1300 E 12th St. Austin, TX 78702. Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1pm, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3417 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Austin, TX 78721.Internment will be October 31, 2020 - Cook Walden Capital Parks, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660.



