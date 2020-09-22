1/1
Abigail Glosserman Michelson
MICHELSON, Abigail Glosserman With steadfast faith and enduring love for her family and friends, Abigail Glosserman Michelson passed away on September 18, 2020. Abbi was one of a kind. Gracious, creative, insightful, and loyal beyond measure, she valued people and always made relationships her priority. She had a gift of making each person feel heard and important, no matter their background. She would always ask questions, listen intently, and effortlessly shower others with just what they needed. Abbi genuinely shared her deep empathy and love. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or opportunity to celebrate others and gave the best gifts. Abbi was the consummate, inclusive hostess, welcoming others not only into her home but into her heart. She loved to entertain and was the ultimate cook; she would whip up snacks, a tailgate party, or a five-course dinner, flourishing in the laughter and love that was created in her kitchen. Abbi was the life of the party, always surrounded with family and friendsshe might have never been the first one there, but she was always the last to leave. She loved with her whole being, and nothing was ever too much. Quite simply, Abbi made this world better. Abbi was born June 4, 1940 in Lockhart, Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a major in Special Education, and began her teaching career in Dallas. In 1967, Abbi married the love of her life, David J. (Buddy) Michelson. She and Buddy traveled the world but found true happiness in their hometowns where they raised their two sons. They lived in Gonzales, TX and then moved to her hometown of Lockhart, TX in 1978. A member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Irving Club, Texas Jewish Historical Society, and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Abbi's servant leadership stemmed from the love for her hometown. Always on the go, Abbi treasured traveling with her siblings, driving to San Antonio for services at Temple Beth El and visiting friends, shopping in Austin, spending time on the coast in Matagorda, and enjoying UT football games. In true Abbi fashion, she lived life at full speed Abbi is preceded in death by parents Elsia and Sam Glosserman and husband Buddy Michelson. Abbi is survived by sons Jeffry (Shelly) of Lockhart, TX and Jon of Austin, TX, siblings Michael (Marilyn) Glosserman of Bethesda, MD, Deborah Glosserman of Cleveland, OH, Maschia (Stephen) Kaplan of Wayland, MA, Glicka (Michael) Kaplan of New Castle, NH, sister-in-law Samylu Rubin of Dallas, TX, and an endless list of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she considered family. The family will hold a private burial in San Antonio and plan to celebrate her life when the opportunity to gather is possible. Memorial donations can be made to - Reading is Fundamental, P.O. Box 495, Lockhart, Texas 78644 - Texas Jewish Historical Society, P.O. Box 10193, Austin, Texas 78766 - Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 1361, Lockhart, Texas 78644 Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCurdy Funeral Home - Lockhart
105 E Pecan St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
512-398-4791
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
We need more people like Abby ,a beautiful woman ,inside and out ,.I thank God for the opportunity of working along side of her Son (Jeffry)and daughter-in-law (Shelly).So I had opportunity to see Abby often as,she came into the office (Glosserman Chevrolet).They helped me through a trying time when I was dealing with cancer.Their prayers ,gifts and unlimited kindness was so helpful to myself and my family .May Abby rest in peace .
Mary M.Capello
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a most fitting description of Abbi ! She will be missed and always loved by so many...but she was almost like a folklore hero to many of us and her stories will be remembered and retold for endless years to come.
Roxie Smith
Friend
September 21, 2020
How do you describe Abbi? Full of life, one of a kind, loved carefully picking out gifts for people and joyfully giving them. Her heart was as full as her life. She will be sadly missed....
Kathy Buck
Friend
September 21, 2020
To know Abbi , was to love Abbi , and be loved by her in return.
Lonnie Karotkin Taub
Friend
September 21, 2020
Wonderfully fun -and funny - member of a great Lockhart family. I've happy memories of their home.
David Cardwell
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dear Jeffry, Shelly, & Jon, May God bless you and your Dear Jeffry, Shelly & Jon, the World has lost an Angel.-Abbi will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Barbara and Larry Babow
Father
September 21, 2020
Sweet, sweet Mrs Abbi! You will be truly missed, especially your big kind heart. Thank you for all you did for J.C. and our family. My babies still have the night lights you gave them as gifts, we will always remember your kindness, your beautiful smile and laughter. May you rest. Love you always. Carolyn, J.C., Joshua & Mikayla Castillo.❤
Carolyn Castillo
September 21, 2020
Abbi was a true Texas original. She will be dearly missed. Jon, Jeffry and Shelly are in our thoughts and prayers. May her memory always be for a blessing.

Todd and Jori Shapiro and family
September 21, 2020
Abbi's bright and happy nature will be missed by all who knew her. May her memory be a blessing.
Leslie Karotkin
Friend
September 21, 2020
Wonderful friend and neighbor. She will be missed. Jeffry and Jon, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Darla and Pete Donahoe
Friend
September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will always love you and miss you. The fabulous abbi
Anabeth gonzales
Friend
September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
She was a fun friend way back when our boys were young! She was a gorgeous, gracious lady! My sympathy to the boys.
Kay Brzozowski
Friend
