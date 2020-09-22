We need more people like Abby ,a beautiful woman ,inside and out ,.I thank God for the opportunity of working along side of her Son (Jeffry)and daughter-in-law (Shelly).So I had opportunity to see Abby often as,she came into the office (Glosserman Chevrolet).They helped me through a trying time when I was dealing with cancer.Their prayers ,gifts and unlimited kindness was so helpful to myself and my family .May Abby rest in peace .



Mary M.Capello

Friend