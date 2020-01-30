|
MCDONNELL, Abigail (Abby) Silvas Abigail (Abby) Silvas McDonnell passed away on January 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Abby was born in Bay City, Texas to Henry and Estella Silvas on June 28, 1962. Abby attended Bay City High School and graduated in 1980. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Education at Southwest Texas State University in 1984. She taught elementary school for 32 years in the Houston and Austin areas where she nurtured a love for learning in each and every one of her students. She enjoyed listening to country music such as Reba, Brooks & Dunn, and George Strait, who she traveled across the country to see live. She loved to dance and found joy traveling the world with her family. She was the light in every room, radiating youth, love, and laughter to those around her. Abby is survived by her husband Tim McDonnell; her son Tyler McDonnell; her sisters Mary, Eva, Susie, Ernie, and Helen; brothers-in-law and their families; as well as her beloved dog, Scottie. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Henry. Abby's memorial service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home on Frontier Trail in Austin, Texas. Viewing will be from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, followed by a memorial service. Contributions can be made in memory of Abby to the , . Abby's family would like to extend their gratitude to all of her friends and family who enjoyed and supported her in life and during her battle with cancer. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020