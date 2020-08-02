SMITH, Ada Lou Daily Born on April 22nd, 1940 in Bay City, MI, at Mercy Hospital, to Frank & Geraldine Daily. She died on Friday, July 17th, 2020 after an 18+month battle with ALS. Ada is survived by her husband, Robert E. Smith of Austin, TX and her children, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin & Dyan Smith of Pflugerville, TX and her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin & Ed Willoughby, of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Jessica Laurence, Diamond Smith & Shilo Smith of Pflugerville, TX, Bennie Lively, of Irving, TX and Travis and Davis Willoughby, of Dallas, TX along with her great grandchildren, Drayton Smith & Kenny Laurence, of Pflugerville, TX. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Pat & Betty Daily, of Essexville, MI and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded In death by her sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary & Frank Eberhardt, of Bay City, MI. She attended local schools in Bay City, MI and after graduating from high school, she received training as a dental assistant and worked in oral surgery for several years. In 1962, Ada moved to California with friends and the following year, met her husband-to-be Captain Robert (Bob) E. Smith, USAF. Ada and Bob married on August 22nd, 1964 at George Air Force Base, in Victorville, CA. After being stationed in Phoenix, Arizona and Aviano, Italy, the family settled in Austin, TX in 1974. Ada worked as a dental assistant and as a teacher's aide until 1985, when she felt called to become a Christian Counselor at the family's church, Church of Glad Tidings. Ada spent the next 30 years ministering to both adults and children and touched hundreds of lives. Ada was a devoted wife & mother who always had a bright smile on her face, kind words of encouragement and a heart as big as Texas. Her passing will leave a void in all those who knew her but we rest in the knowledge that we will be together again, some day soon.



