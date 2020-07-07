WEBSTER, Ada Marie Ada Marie Sternenberg Webster, age 89, of Austin, Texas, died June 25, 2020. She was born August 12, 1930, in Lockhart, Texas to Frederick W. Sternenberg and Mary Williams Sternenberg. After graduating from Lockhart High School, Marie attended the University of Texas, earning a B.A. degree from the McCombs College of Business. She met her husband Fred S. Webster Jr. at UT at the University Christian Church. They were active members for many years, including as elders and members of lay ministries. They were married in 1951, while both were students. Marie and Fred shared a passion for birdwatching. In 1964, they visited Rancho del Cielo in northeastern Mexico, and became regular visitors to this hemisphere's northernmost tropical cloud forest. They led many birdwatching trips to Rancho del Cielo, where they introduced many birding enthusiasts to the wonders of that area. Marie coauthored with Fred a history of Rancho Del Cielo titled "The Road to Cielo" published by the University of Texas Press in 2002. She also coauthored with Fred a book of their birdwatching adventures in "Two Texas Birders, Cameos and Capers". She and Fred each contributed to "Great Texas Birds". While in Mexico, Marie became interested in orchids, bromeliads, and other tropical plants. She maintained a greenhouse at home with a rainwater collection system which brought her many years of pleasure. She was a long-time member of the Heart o' Texas Orchid Society in Austin. Marie was an active member of the Andrew Carruthers Chapter, NSDAR. She served as a docent at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Research Center from its inception and beyond. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, of 60 years, and brother, Fred W. Sternenberg Jr. She is survived by sister-in-law Jan Sternenberg, who provided loving care throughout her years of incapacitation. Also survived by nephews Fred W. Sternenberg III (Therese) and Thomas K. Sternenberg (Rebecca), nieces, Sherry S. Hand (Gary), Kathleen A. Sternenberg (David), Julie L. Polansky (Fred) and Mary Clare Hubbell (Dennis) as well as extended family members. The family extends heart-felt gratitude to Cedar Ridge Special Care Centertheir loving staff, and dedicated caregivers to include Kindred/Bethany Hospicetotal experts in end-of-life circumstances. As the result of the current pandemic, her life will be honored by family and close friends on July 9th, at a private graveside ceremony. However, you are welcome to join us on Facebook where the service will be live-streamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Homes page. Memorials may be made to University Christian Church, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Research Center, or the Austin Alzheimer's Association
. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.