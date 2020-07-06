MARTINEZ, Adam Correa Adam Correa Martinez, a former Marine, lost his battle with cancer on March 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held on July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria Cemetery, 1300 FM Road 1825 Pflugerville, TX 78660. Martinez passed away joyfully only moments after arm-dancing with his daughter at a VA partner facility in Austin during the current pandemic. He was born July 6, 1939, in Pflugerville, TX. He was a charter member Siempre Amigos, a group that provides scholarships to deserving East Austin youth. He always began each day with coffee, a cigarette, and the Austin American-Statesman. He loved mariachis, dancing, singing. He played drums for Tejano pioneer Ruben Ramos and Alfonso Ramos as part of the Ramos y Guerrero band before joining the Marines. Later was part of the Texas Drovers, a country band that backed Freddy Fender in Austin. He loved to sing Mexican rancheras to his mother as she cooked. In that kitchen, he pledged to her that he would achieve his G.E.D. so that all of her children will have graduated from high school. He kept his promise. He will be forever immortalized in the song "Canta Papa" which was written by his son about his life, recorded with musicians Max Baca and Josh Baca, part of Grammy-winners Los Texmaniacs and Ernie Durawa, drummer for Texas Tornados (also Grammy winners), Delbert McClinton, and others. Martinez's ashes will be buried near the graves of his brother, Theodore Martinez, his mother, Maria Martinez, and his father, Estroberto Martinez, Sr. He is survived by his children John Arthur Martinez, Terry Ortiz, Debra Serrano and Theodore Martinez, and their spouses, Yvonna Martinez, Alisol Martinez, David Ortiz, and Johnny Serrano, his bonus daughter-niece, Hopie Martinez, his siblings Eliud Martinez, Estroberto Martinez Jr., Belia Gonzalez, and Herbert Martinez and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



