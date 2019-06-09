In loving Memory of Adana Marie Gandara June 9, 2019 - October 7, 2009 WE THOUGHT OF YOU TODAY We thought of you with love today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday. And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories. And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake. With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our heart. Love and Miss You Dad and Mom Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary