RUBALCADO, Adelina Garcia Our beloved Adelina "Erlene" Garcia Rubalcado, age 97, resident of Austin, Texas, was born into eternal life on the early morning of Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is reunited with her true love and husband of 71 years, Jose "Joe" M. Rubalcado, Sr.; her parents, Porfirio Garcia and Victoria Garza Garcia; and her siblings, Irene Garcia, Longina Ramos, Raymond Garcia, Porfirio Garcia, Jr., Maria Gomez, Josefine Garcia, Janie Velte, George Garcia, and Crispin Garcia. Adelina leaves behind her beloved children, Vicky Lynn Moran, and her husband, Bobby, Joe Rubalcado, Jr., and Maria V. Reyna; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph Garcia; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. The next morning, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the chapel will open at 8:00 a.m., and a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. The Rubalcado Family greatly appreciates all your love and support. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019