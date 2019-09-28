Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelina Rubalcado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelina Garcia Rubalcado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelina Garcia Rubalcado Obituary
RUBALCADO, Adelina Garcia Our beloved Adelina "Erlene" Garcia Rubalcado, age 97, resident of Austin, Texas, was born into eternal life on the early morning of Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is reunited with her true love and husband of 71 years, Jose "Joe" M. Rubalcado, Sr.; her parents, Porfirio Garcia and Victoria Garza Garcia; and her siblings, Irene Garcia, Longina Ramos, Raymond Garcia, Porfirio Garcia, Jr., Maria Gomez, Josefine Garcia, Janie Velte, George Garcia, and Crispin Garcia. Adelina leaves behind her beloved children, Vicky Lynn Moran, and her husband, Bobby, Joe Rubalcado, Jr., and Maria V. Reyna; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph Garcia; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. The next morning, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the chapel will open at 8:00 a.m., and a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. The Rubalcado Family greatly appreciates all your love and support. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now