RUBLE, Adriene Rene Adriene Rene Ruble, 41, went to eternal rest in heaven on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Adriene was born on February 8, 1978 in Houston, Texas to Karen (Frisch) Cagle and Rick Ruble, and was raised and loved by Jerry McEuen. Adriene graduated from Bellville High School in 1996 after astounding crowds for two years as the Brahma mascot. A natural performer, her skills as a mascot were so strong that the NCA offered her a fulltime position coaching future mascots after graduation. In 2005, Adriene married Tony Howard of San Antonio, Texas and brought a new sense of joy and laughter to his life. Adriene had many passions in her life, including her love for animals and support of causes for the forgotten and mistreated. Adriene was often surrounded by her many rescue animals or volunteering at animal shelters. Adriene also loved nature including hiking, mountain climbing, and she dreamed of swimming with the sharks. Adriene loved roller derby and could often been seen with her skates and pads on practicing her form and tricks. Adriene was a proud "Auntie A" to her nephews and nieces, Cali, Nevaeh, Caleb, Wesley, Markus, and baby Mia on the way. She is survived by her mother and bonus dad, Karen and Tommy Cagle of Chappell Hill, Texas; dad and bonus mom, Jerry and Theresa McEuen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; husband, Tony Howard of San Antonio; brother, Clint McEuen of Oklahoma City; sisters Jackie Stradtman (and husband Blake) of College Station and Cassidy McEuen of Las Vegas; nieces and nephews, Cali and Neveah McEuen, Caleb Cheadle, and Wesley, Markus, and Mia (on the way) Stradtman; grandmother, Frances Frisch of Baytown; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Rick Ruble of San Antonio; grandfather, Billye Frisch; grandparents Jerry and Kathryn Sue McEuen; grandmother Jane Ruble; aunt Deborah Giant; cousins Eddie and David Giant. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2019