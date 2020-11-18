1/1
Adrienne Margaret Overton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OVERTON, Adrienne Margaret Adrienne Margaret Overton (ne´e Filpi) passed peacefully on November 9, 2020. Born November 9, 1926 to George and Avis (ne´´e Willy) Filpi in Chicago, IL, and beloved wife of the late Robert Noel Overton. She is survived by her eight children: Carol, Linda (Joe), Noel (Paula), Thomas, Mick, Bob (Meredith), Joanne, and Don; her 11 grandchildren and her 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Shirley (Dan) Mayworm, and many nieces and nephews. Adrienne was very social, had wonderful friends, and loved a good party. She was very creative in her artistic ability and encouraged many of her children and grandchildren in the Fine Arts. Adrienne worked for several years at the American Cancer Society and was herself a cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved