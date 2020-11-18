OVERTON, Adrienne Margaret Adrienne Margaret Overton (ne´e Filpi) passed peacefully on November 9, 2020. Born November 9, 1926 to George and Avis (ne´´e Willy) Filpi in Chicago, IL, and beloved wife of the late Robert Noel Overton. She is survived by her eight children: Carol, Linda (Joe), Noel (Paula), Thomas, Mick, Bob (Meredith), Joanne, and Don; her 11 grandchildren and her 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Shirley (Dan) Mayworm, and many nieces and nephews. Adrienne was very social, had wonderful friends, and loved a good party. She was very creative in her artistic ability and encouraged many of her children and grandchildren in the Fine Arts. Adrienne worked for several years at the American Cancer Society
and was herself a cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.