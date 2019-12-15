Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
2435 Oak Crest Ave
, Austin,, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Assumption Cemetery
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agapita Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agapita Castro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agapita Castro Obituary
CASTRO, Agapita "Aggie" Our beloved Agapita "Aggie" Castro, age 79, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 13, 2019. Agapita is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond Castro, Sr.; her children, Raymond Castro, Jr., Rosie Chavez, Cynthia Ramirez, and Michael Castro; her sisters, Leandra Serda and Tomasa Camacho; 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on December 17, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agapita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -