CASTRO, Agapita "Aggie" Our beloved Agapita "Aggie" Castro, age 79, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 13, 2019. Agapita is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond Castro, Sr.; her children, Raymond Castro, Jr., Rosie Chavez, Cynthia Ramirez, and Michael Castro; her sisters, Leandra Serda and Tomasa Camacho; 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on December 17, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019