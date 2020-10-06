KRAMER, Agnes Marie Agnes Marie Kramer passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 97. Agnes was born on September 21, 1923 in Hutto, TX to Augusta Wilhelmina Spong Peterson and Orlean Swen Peterson. She was one of 12 siblings and had many wonderful memories of times spent with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Hutto High School, where she was involved in numerous sports. As a Hutto Hippo, she was touted as a fierce volleyball player! In 1951, she married Robert (Bobby) J. Kramer, Jr. in Austin, TX and they raised 3 children together. Agnes was also a secretary for many years at American Amicable and later, American General. She retired at age 68, which allowed her more time to spend with Bobby, her grandchildren, and close relatives and friends. Throughout her life, she also enjoyed bowling, softball, swimming, and needlework. Agnes is survived by three children, Beverly Kramer, Paula Cutchen and husband Steve, and Robert J. Kramer III and wife Norma; grandchildren Ryan Cutchen and wife Ania, Erin Simmons and husband Nick, Alyssa, Emma, and Benjamin Kramer. She also has many nieces, nephews and friends who she truly loved. Robert Kramer, Jr. preceded her in death, as well as all of her siblings. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home (607 East Anderson Lane in Austin). Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family unfortunately will not be present to receive guests. They do ask that you please adhere to safety guidelines by mask-wearing and social distancing. At a later time, a private graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family only at Cook-Walden Capital Parks/Memorial Hill Cemetery, where Agnes will be laid to rest next to Robert, Jr. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation.