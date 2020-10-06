1/1
Agnes Marie Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAMER, Agnes Marie Agnes Marie Kramer passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 97. Agnes was born on September 21, 1923 in Hutto, TX to Augusta Wilhelmina Spong Peterson and Orlean Swen Peterson. She was one of 12 siblings and had many wonderful memories of times spent with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Hutto High School, where she was involved in numerous sports. As a Hutto Hippo, she was touted as a fierce volleyball player! In 1951, she married Robert (Bobby) J. Kramer, Jr. in Austin, TX and they raised 3 children together. Agnes was also a secretary for many years at American Amicable and later, American General. She retired at age 68, which allowed her more time to spend with Bobby, her grandchildren, and close relatives and friends. Throughout her life, she also enjoyed bowling, softball, swimming, and needlework. Agnes is survived by three children, Beverly Kramer, Paula Cutchen and husband Steve, and Robert J. Kramer III and wife Norma; grandchildren Ryan Cutchen and wife Ania, Erin Simmons and husband Nick, Alyssa, Emma, and Benjamin Kramer. She also has many nieces, nephews and friends who she truly loved. Robert Kramer, Jr. preceded her in death, as well as all of her siblings. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home (607 East Anderson Lane in Austin). Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family unfortunately will not be present to receive guests. They do ask that you please adhere to safety guidelines by mask-wearing and social distancing. At a later time, a private graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family only at Cook-Walden Capital Parks/Memorial Hill Cemetery, where Agnes will be laid to rest next to Robert, Jr. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved