BAKER, Al Marvin He passed from this life to be with the Lord, his mother and his father on July 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Allie Marvin Baker, Jr. was born May 4, 1932 at Brackenridge Hospital, in Austin, Texas to Allie Marvin Baker, Sr. and Sally Lue Baker. He graduated from Austin High School in 1951 and after one year of college, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He returned to the University of Texas and completed his Business Degree in Marketing in 1958. He was married to Mary Louise Mullins in 1957 and they had three sons, Scott Lamar Baker, Paul O'Neil Baker and Jeffrey Allan Baker while living in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas. In Fort Worth, Texas, he worked for General Dynamics as a purchaser for 8 years. The family later moved back to Austin, Texas in 1971 where he worked in real estate for Donald West. He then worked for the City of Austin 30+ years as a purchaser and as an Arbitration Judge for the Utilities department until he retired. In 1996, he married Shirley Jean Watson and they were married until her death in 2016. He is survived by Scott Baker; Paul Baker and his wife Anastasiya and their son, Daniel; Jeffrey Baker and his wife Tammy and their girls, Nicole and Jennifer. He dearly loved his boys and his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan for all the University of Texas sports and he loved ballroom dancing. Visitation 9:00 am 10:00 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Funeral Service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 3, 2019