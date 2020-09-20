Al Swihart

SWIHART, Al Age 89, passed away on September 8, 2020, in his home in Temple, Texas. He was born to Albert E. Swihart and Lenore Hash on November 2, 1930 in Oklahoma City, Ok. Al attended Central High School and Central State College in Oklahoma City. Al was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country proudly during the Korean war and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. After his tour of duty, he returned to Oklahoma City where he worked with Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company. He also served as Assistant Vice President with Western Security Life Insurance Company. In 1968 he moved to Texas and joined the American Express Company holding the position of Senior District Manager of the Travelers Check Division. From 1981 until 1997, he enjoyed ranching and raising cattle in Blanco County, Texas. He was a lover of all things outdoors including hunting and fishing. Al was also an avid golfer and loved the game so much that at the age of 52 he decided to take a position at Morris Williams Golf Course under the direction of Head Pro and University of Texas Golf Coach George Hannon. During his tenure at Morris Williams he earned PGA status and became the Assistant Head Golf Professional. He assisted with running many prestigious National Collegiate, local, and state tournaments. At the time of his death he was a member of the American Legion, NRA, Airforce Association and the Cornerstone Society, a Baylor Scott and White Hospital Charity Organization. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marlene Whitted Swihart. Al's last years were enhanced and extended by the exceptional care he received from the Cardiology, Oncology and Hospice Departments of Baylor Scott and White. Later this year, Al's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony with military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.



