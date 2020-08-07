ISAACSON, Alan Alan Isaacson, 62, of Austin, TX died Monday, August 3, 2020 after three weeks bravely battling the Coronavirus. Alan was born on January 31, 1958 in Jacksonville, FL to Seymour Ronald (Ronnie) Isaacson and Jeanne Lippman Isaacson. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Dallas, TX where Alan grew up with his younger sister, Nancy Isaacson Tobin. He attended The University of Texas, Austin and received his Master of Science in Social Work (MSSW). While attending UT he met Cindy Boerner and they were later married on June 26,1982 in San Antonio, TX. For 38 years Alan used his MSSW to help people, primarily in mental health and rehabilitation. Alan's skills and reputation brought him various health care related opportunities in Dallas, Austin, Tulsa, Boulder, Atlanta, Nashville, and Palestine (TX). He was committed to serving others, especially those with mental illness and those with no advocate. He loved helping bring out the best in everyone. He was kindhearted and generous and had a playful nature to him with people he loved. He was the ultimate host of food and beverage for his family and friends. Alan was The Grill Master. He was a man of sacrifice and was a wonderful provider for his family. He had a special relationship with each of his children and they often turned to him for advice. His favorite weekend pastime was spending time with them and Cindy. Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Isaacson. He is survived by his father, Ronnie Isaacson, his wife, Cindy Isaacson, children, Kathryn Isaacson (31) and Jacob Isaacson (28) both of Austin, TX, sister Nancy Isaacson-Tobin and husband Chuck Tobin of Fairfax Station, VA and their two sons, Sam Tobin of Fairfax Station, VA and Ben Tobin of Louisville, KY. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to the Palestine Regional Medical Center, especially Dr. Brandy Ricard, head of the ICU. Thank you also to Amy, Lisa, Jana and all others that sent love and support from the Palestine Behavioral Health Hospital. Cindy expresses thanks to their extended family, friends, and multiple communities around the globe that prayed and held the light during this time and not being able to sit by Alan's side. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) where Alan served five years on the Board of Directors https://www.austinecho.org/
or an organization of your choice. With respect for all and in consideration of the Coronavirus you may watch Alan's funeral service online, leave memories and condolence messages at AustinNaturalFunerals.com
