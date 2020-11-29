BARNETT, Alan Lewis Alan Lewis Barnett, loving son and brother (Harry and Jeanne Saletan), and dedicated husband to Linda of 33 years, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 24th, just two days before his 84th birthday. Alan, or "Lew" as everyone knew him, was born in Newark, New Jersey on November 26th, 1936. After receiving his BA from Rutgers University, and then his MA from New York University, Lew went on to teach chemistry as an adjunct professor at Austin Community College for 43 years. In 1987, Lew married Linda Golding, and together they created a loving and caring home in which Lew took great care of Linda every moment of their lives together. Lew was a pillar of every community he belonged to, including the Jewish community of Austin, TX, and in particular, Congregation Tiferet Israel, Lew and Linda's spiritual home, where Lew was a committed member and generous supporter for many years. In addition to being wholeheartedly devoted to his Jewish faith, including the punctilious observance of the Commandments, Lew was also devoted to ensuring the wellbeing of others, whether through teaching, supporting or just showing how much he cared. Lew Barnett will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and the ideals and values he lived by compassion, intellectual excellence, religious devotion, community building and family love, will be ideals and values we shall all seek to achieve.