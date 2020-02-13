|
THOMPSON, Alan Venson Alan Venson Thompson, age 71, of Boerne passed away in the early evening of February 8, 2020. Alan was married to his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Mary Kathryn McCauley, for 52 years. Alan was born to Woodrow Venson Thompson and Anita Doris Doyle on June 28, 1948, in Freeport, Texas. Alan lived with his family in Austin and Lakeway,from 1986 until 2003. They then relocated to San Antonio, finally landing in Boerne in 2015. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Boerne, with reception following in the fellowship hall. In remembrance of Alan, an Endowed Memorial Scholarship is being set up to help future students at Texas A&M University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate the Alan V. Thompson '70 Endowed Memorial Scholarship in the memo line of the check. (Memorials can also be made online at giving.tamu.edu). To leave condolences, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020