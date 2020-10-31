CARDENAS, Albert Albert Cardenas, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 as a resident of Kyle, Tx. Born on September 2, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas to Enrique and Enriqueta Cardenas. Albert was the third of five children. As a student at the University of Texas, Albert moved to Austin, Texas in 1969. He married Adriana Juarez of San Antonio on December 1, 1973. He was a US Army veteran who served in Darmstadt, Germany where he developed his penchant for travel. Upon his separation from the service he worked for the US Post Office for thirty-six years. Albert was a compassionate, hardworking, responsible family man, devoted husband, father, brother, good friend, and a loving "Papaw". He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Adriana, Children Christina Boyd and husband Michael Boyd, son Albert Jr and his wife Rhiannon Cardenas, son Henry Edward. His surviving grandchildren Jaxson Reed Boyd, Layla Grace Cardenas, and Isaac Albert Cardenas. In addition, he is survived by his sister Rose Cardenas, brother Henry Cardenas and wife Rachel, brother Ben Cardenas, sister Jo Cardenas and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the kind staff of Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care. Psalm 25 - Unto you, Lord, my God, I put my trust . .



