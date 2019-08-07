|
GARCIA, Albert Age 76, died on August 3rd, 2019, in Round Rock, TX surrounded by family. Albert is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Freeman Garcia, of Round Rock; son Reece (Sara) Garcia, of Round Rock; daughter Tracey Garcia of Austin, his step-daughter Kati (Braden) Orso of Boerne, father-in-law Calvin Freeman of Round Rock, brother Virgil (Yolanda) Garcia, sisters Frances (Chris) Villarreal, and Cindy (David) Gruell of Austin; sister-in-law Amy (John) Hutto of New York, sister-in-law Becky (Tom) Spillane of Austin; two grandchildren Jack and Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Petra and Manuel Garcia, first wife Sharon Garcia, brother-in-law Gary Freeman, and brother-in-law Kenneth Franklin. Albert was born on October 21st, 1942 in Austin to parents Petra and Manuel Garcia. He graduated from McCallum High School in Austin in 1961 and served as a Specialist in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. He graduated from St. Edward's University with a degree in Management. Albert worked for 25 years at IBM and 5 years at Dell. He treasured his time there with friends and colleagues. He was a lifelong member of Skyview Baptist Church where he served faithfully. Albert loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with Cheryl and friends and spending time with his grandkids. He was gentle, kind and always had a story to share that brought joy to so many people. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 am at Skyview Baptist Church located at 211 W. Koenig Ln. Austin. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albert's life. Donations can be made to: cjdfoundation.org in memory of Albert Garcia.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 7, 2019