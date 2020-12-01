AMEZQUITA, Albert James Our beloved Albert James Amezquita, age 71, of Austin Texas, was called to our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Amezquita Sr. and Rosaura Salas Amezquita; his siblings, Louis Amezquita Jr., Joseph Amezquita, and Rosie Amezquita Villegas. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Mendieta Amezquita; his children, Michelle Amezquita Navarro and husband Aaron, Amanda Amezquita Pineda and husband Zachary; his brothers, Steven Amezquita and wife Stacy, Michael Amezquita and wife Pat; and sister-in-law Becky and Hermelinda, his honorary sisters, Amelia Alba and Manuela Black; his grandchildren, Olivia Amezquita Navarro, Felix Pineda, Penelope Pineda, and Esmeralda Pineda, and many more loving family and friends. The best way to sum up Albert's life is that he was "one of a kind". A big guy with a big presence with a heart of gold. Always ready to help. He added so much to all of our lives. Our days will never be the same without him. When he reached the gates of heaven, we know he was greeted with open arms, and that he was ready to serve the Lord. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or charity of choice
. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas 78702. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following morning, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 8th St., Austin, Texas 78702. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be live-streamed to allow those unable to attend to participate. Follow Link to Facebook Live Mission - East