Mission Funeral Home - Austin
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert Lopez Gonzales Obituary
GONZALES, Albert Lopez Albert Lopez Gonzales, 74, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones following a brief but courageous battle with illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert T. Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Aurora; his sons, Gilbert Perez, Adam (Litza) Gonzales; daughters, Ramona Gonzales (Robert) Taylor, Margaret Villasenor (Adam) Aguirre; five grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Gonzales, Albert Christino and Anthony Christian Padilla, Christopher Aguirre; his mother, Elida Gonzales; sisters, Mary (Candelario) Gonzales-Limas, Mary Lou (Luis) Rodriguez-Soto; brother, Roy Gonzales, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life and visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday 17, 2019 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 also at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2019
