|
|
RODRIGUEZ, Albert A. Our beloved Albert A. Rodriguez, age 65, was called to our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnoldo and Jean Rodriguez. Albert is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughters, Allison Rodriguez (Elliott Hinojosa) and Karen T. Rodriguez; his granddaughter, Gabrielle Elianna Hinojosa; his sisters, Brenda Esquivel and her husband, George, and Annette Rocha and her husband, Gary, and other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4800 Convict Hill Rd., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow Mass.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019