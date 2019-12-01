Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4800 Convict Hill Rd.
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Rodriguez Obituary
RODRIGUEZ, Albert A. Our beloved Albert A. Rodriguez, age 65, was called to our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnoldo and Jean Rodriguez. Albert is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughters, Allison Rodriguez (Elliott Hinojosa) and Karen T. Rodriguez; his granddaughter, Gabrielle Elianna Hinojosa; his sisters, Brenda Esquivel and her husband, George, and Annette Rocha and her husband, Gary, and other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4800 Convict Hill Rd., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow Mass.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -