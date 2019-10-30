Home

DANIELS, Alberta Lynne Alberta Lynne Daniels, 86, died October 23. Born in Chicago, she attended Bradley University where she received a BA in Fine Arts '55. She was an accomplished cellist, watercolorist, and a member of the music fraternity, SAI. She loved to travel and attend the opera in Chicago and Europe. She was the mother of Lucy (Manolo) Almagro and Alex (Michelle) Daniels, Baba of Phoebe (Vince) Amberg, Grace Amberg, Luke Almagro, and Liam and Zoe Daniels, and sister of Susan Daniels.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019
