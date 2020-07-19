MAYO, Alberta Ruth January 12, 1946 June 20, 2020 Alberta "Bertie" Mayo, 74, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Alberta was born in El Paso, Texas and adopted by parents Albert and Ruth Mayo. Alberta attended school in El Paso and graduated from Burges High School in 1964. She moved to California where she lived for several years before moving back to El Paso and then to Austin, Texas. Alberta worked for the City of Austin before retiring to Bastrop, Texas. Bertie enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling and camping around the Texas Hill Country, partying in the Austin live music scene, and visiting life-long friends from El Paso. Alberta is preceded in death by her husband John R. Leasure, Jr. of El Paso. Alberta is survived by her daughter, Emilee; grandchildren DeSean, Marcus, Adam, Lola, and Blake; and three great grandchildren.



