Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julia Catholic Church
Alberto P. Ruiz Obituary
RUIZ, Alberto P. Our beloved Alberto P. Ruiz, age 91, of Austin, Texas, resident of East Austin, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Ruiz; his parents, Margarita and Manuel Santa Ana and Alberto Para, and his siblings, Manuel Ruiz, Aurora Ruiz Montez, Ezequiel G. Ruiz, John G. Ruiz, and Christina Corral. He is survived by his Beloved wife of 61 years, Sara Vasquez Ruiz; his children, Viola Ruiz, Marie Sanchez and her husband, Ralph, Patricia Ruiz, and Viviana Smith, and her husband, Randall; his grandchildren, Albert Ruiz and his wife, Anitra, Joshua Rendon and his wife, Elizabeth, Jeannie Ruiz, Gabriel Davila, Asdrubal Peguero and his wife, Anayma, Melissa Peguero, Angelica Bermudez, Marcus Bermudez, and Matthew Smith, and ten great-grandchildren. His sister, Margarita "Margaret" Santa Ana Lopez, and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. A Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Julia Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019
