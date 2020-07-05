Albina Hughes

1/1
HUGHES, Albina "Beanie" Albina "Beanie" Judith Zapalac Kubecka Hughes - 12/05/1937 - 6/25/2020 Beanie is so dearly loved by her family and all who knew her. Her gentle spirit and giving heart will be missed and she will always be in everyone's thoughts and prayers. It was a blessing to know her as she touched the souls of so many. She has been welcomed in Heaven by her loving family where love and laughter will abound. Welcome home, Beanie. We miss you, but we are comforted in the knowledge that you are in God's loving arms and in the company of your loved ones. A private family service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Homes. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 5, 2020.
