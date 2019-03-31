Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Aldene Davis
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook Walden Funeral Home
6100 N. Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
East Nineteenth Street Missionary Baptist Church
3401 Rogge Lane
Austin, TX
Aldene Davis


DAVIS, Aldene Loretta "Deanie" was born in Austin, TX on September 9, 1926. She went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX. The homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1pm at East Nineteenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Rogge Lane Austin, TX. Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin TX.
