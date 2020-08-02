1/1
Alexander Garza
GARZA, Alexander Alexander "Alex" Garza, 82, of Austin passed away on July 26, 2020. Visitation 5-6pm on Monday, August 3, rosary at 6:00 pm, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, in Austin. Mass at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing necessary for attendance at services/visitation. For more information and full obituary, visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
AUG
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Louis King of France Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
5124545611
