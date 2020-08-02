Alexander Garza

GARZA, Alexander Alexander "Alex" Garza, 82, of Austin passed away on July 26, 2020. Visitation 5-6pm on Monday, August 3, rosary at 6:00 pm, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, in Austin. Mass at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing necessary for attendance at services/visitation. For more information and full obituary, visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
